PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Rajmata Jijau on her Jayanti

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Rajmata Jijau on her Jayanti and said that her name will always be a part of our history for mentoring a great person like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“राजमाता जिजाऊ म्हणजे धैर्याचे दुसरे नाव. नारी शक्तीचे दर्शन जिजाऊंमधून होते. छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराजांना घडवणाऱ्या मार्गदर्शक म्हणून त्यांचे नाव आपल्या इतिहासात नेहमीच जोडले जाईल. त्यांनी कायमच लोकांच्या कल्याणासाठी काम केले. त्यांच्या जयंतीनिमित्त त्यांना अभिवादन.”