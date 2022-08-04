New Delhi : The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is running a flagship campaign known as NashaMukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) that was launched on 15 August 2020 in 272 districts of India. As our country is celebrating AzadiKaAmritMahotsav this year, celebrating 75 years of independence, Department of Social Justice & Empowerment organized“Nashe se Azaadi” -National Youth and Students Interaction Program on 4th August 2022under NashaMukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

The online event was organized by the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment under the chairmanship of the Honorable Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr.Virendra Kumar, in the esteemed presence ofKm. PratimaBhoumik, Hon’ble Minister of State for SJ&E, Shri A. Narayanaswamy, Hon’ble Minister of State for SJ&E, ShriRamdasAthawale, Hon’ble Minister of State for SJ&E.Shri R. Subrahmanyam, Secretary (SJ&E), ShriSurendra Singh, Additional Secretary (SJ&E), Mrs.RadhikaChakravarthy, Joint Secretary (SJ&E) and senior officers of the Ministry participated in the event. 75 Universities and around 700 institutions participated in the online event including theirVice-Chancellors, faculty members and students of the identified Universities/institutions.

In his keynote address, Hon’bleUnion Minister (SJ&E) stated that Substance use disorders are a serious problem adversely affecting the social fabric of the country. Dependence to any substance not only affects the individual’s health but also disrupts their families and the whole society. It is the responsibility of the Government as well as the community and also the individuals to make India drug sensitised. NashaMukt Bharat Abhiyaan was launched on 15th August 2020, almost 2 years ago with the aim of creating an army of youth, women and community who are self-reliant and well informed about the ill effects of substance use. The campaign through its innovative programmes in the form of nukkadnataks, cycle rallies, competitions and wall paintings have penetrated through the existing social conditioning and made a revolution.

This revolution should get more energy and create a fire that will light the way for those people who are affected by substance use disorders. Under the NashaMukt Bharat Abhiyaan, it should be ensured that everyone gets access to treatment& rehabilitation and an inclusive environment for one’s betterment without discrimination and stigma. This social problem of substance abuse is weaved into the fabric of our country through traditional practices and has been popularised through mass media channels which has made it desensitised to the plight of the affected population. It is often stated that social problems cannot be eradicated but through collective effort, I truly visualise a nation where this problem will be solved. We are moving towards this vision with every step we take through this Abhiyaan. Everyone should come together with a strong will and believe in the future of a drug sensitised India.

A Presentation was made by Shri. PrateekHajela, Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Madhya Pradeshon “How the administration engaged with educational institutions under NMBA” which showcased the ways by which administration handled the challenge posed by drug use and its impact under the Abhiyaan in Madhya Pradesh.

Thereafter, Vice Chancellors from 9 Universities from all four zones of the Country shared their views and various activities undertaken by themunder the Abhiyaan. HMSJE also interacted with some of the students and recovered drug user. These students deliberated upon the activities being undertaken by their institutes under the NMBA. About one lakh students participated in the event.

These 75 Universities and around 700 institutes under them will organizeprograms in online/offline mode throughout the day i.e. on 04.08.2022.

