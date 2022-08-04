CSMOP 2022 to be Launched by Dr. Jitendra Singh on August 5, 2022, to Enable the March to Digital Central Secretariat

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh will launch 4 seminal publications of the Department of Administration Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) tomorrow.

The Publications to be launched are:

Central Secretariat Manual of Office Procedure 2022 Impact Evaluation Report of the Initiative for Increasing Efficiency in Decision Making in the Central Secretariat 2022 Swachhta Assessment Report 2022 CPGRAMS Monthly Report July 2022

The Central Secretariat Manual of Office Procedure 2022 is the 16th Edition of the CSMOP first published in 1955 to enable the march to a digital central secretariat. The

16th Edition incorporates the Administrative Reforms ushered in the Central Secretariat under the initiatives for increasing efficiency in Government and under the Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters. The 16th Edition has focused on the 4 pronged approach of Delayering, Delegation, Operationalization of Desk Officer System, Digitization of Central Registration Units and Implementation of e-Office ver 7.0 as part of the silent transformation under way in the context of “Maximum Governance – Minimum Government”.

The Impact Evaluation Report on Initiatives for Increasing Efficiency in Decision Making in Central Secretariat 2022 highlights the following success stories:

891 percent increase in Digital Receipts in Central Registration Units, Ministries/ Departments are equipped with high duty scanners to digitize all receipts. Delayering with Review of Levels of Disposal and Channels of Submission undertaken in 95 percent Ministries/ Departments. The successful implementation of delayering has resulted in flatter and agile organizational structure of the Ministries/ Departments by reducing the channels of submission. Delegation of Financial powers undertaken in 90 percent Ministries/ Departments. Financial powers vested in the Ministry/ Department have been delegated to the Head of Department (JS level) and Head of the Office (US level) for incurring contingency/ miscellaneous expenditure. E-Office successfully implemented in all Ministries/ Departments, 33 Ministries/ Departments have been further upgraded to e-Office ver 7.0.

The Swachhta Assessment Report 2022 has highlighted that the Swachhta Campaign has resulted in holistic process improvement in disposal of pending matters by Central Ministries/ Departments with focus on cleanliness process adoption. The Swachhta Campaign activities are implemented on a regular basis in all Ministries/ Departments for 3 hours/ week. The success of the Campaign is highlighted the by the efficient management of the space and bringing pendency down by significant margin. 12 lac sq feet of space was freed and scrap worth Rs. 62 crore was disposed.

The CPGRAMS Monthly Report, is a unique initiative to present a comprehensive analysis on types and categories of public grievances in Government of India and nature of disposal along with relative performance of Ministries/ Departments. The CPGRAMS Monthly Report says that 68576 PG cases were redressed in July 2022 along with 8539 appeals. The CPGRAMS Monthly Report contains the Grievance Redressal Index which ranks Ministries/ Departments on the overall quality and timely disposal of grievances. For the month of July 2022, Department of Land Resources, Department of Public Enterprises and Department of Expenditure are the top performers in the Grievance Redressal Index for July 2022.

All the 4 reports will be available at www.darpg.gov.in.

The launch function will be attended by V.Srinivas Secretary DARPG, all Senior Officers of DARPG, all Nodal Appellate Authorities, all Nodal Grievance Officers as also all Nodal Officers of the Special Swachhta Campaign in Government of India.