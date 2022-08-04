Humpy, Vaishali help India beat Georgia in women’s section at 44th Chess Olympiad

New Delhi : Koneru Humpy pulled off a thumping victory over one of the top players in the women’s circuit, Nana Dzagnidze as India A defeated third-seeded Georgia 3-1 in the sixth-round match of the women’s section at the 44th Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

India Women Team A’s GM Koneru Humpy along with Captain GM Abhijit Kunte after her win in Round 6 of the 44th Chess Olympiad (Photo Credit: FIDE)

Apart from Humpy, R Vaishali also thrashed a higher-rated player in Lela Javakhisvili while Tania Sachdev and Harika Dronavalli secured draws to help India win the match.

Member of India’s Women Team A IM Vaishali R in action during Round 6 of the 44th Chess Olympiad (Photo Credit: FIDE)

Players in action during Round 6 of the 44th Chess Olympiad (Photo Credit: FIDE)

“I am not thinking of medals at this stage of the tournament as we still have to play many more tough teams like Ukraine and so on. Our team spirit is high and whenever in need of victory, always any one player from the team would shine,” Humpy said.

“I am playing after two-and-a-half years and really struggled in the first few. Today too my game was long as usual,” she added.

Romania, the other overnight joint leader with India and Georgia, was held to a 2-2 draw by Ukraine whereas Azerbaijan defeated Kazakhstan with a 3-1 score while Poland whitewashed Serbia 4-0.

Member of India’s Open Team B GM Gukesh D in action during Round 6 of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. (Photo credit: FIDE)

Meanwhile, D Gukesh once again produced a sensational performance as he carved his blistering sixth successive victory but his efforts went in vain as India B lost to Armenia by 1.5-2.5 in the open section.

Nihal Sarin drew on the second board while Adhiban B and Raunak Sadhwani conceded losses.

India C, on the other hand, registered a 3.5-1.5 win over Lithuania while second-seeded India A was held to a 2-2 draw by Uzbekistan.