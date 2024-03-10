Narayan Rane to lay the foundation stone of MSME-Technology Centre, Sindhudurg, Maharashtra Tomorrow

The Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Narayan Rane will lay the foundation stone of MSME-Technology Centre, Sindhudurg at Plot no 83A, Beside Collector Office, Oros, District Sindhudurg on 11th March 2024 . Inauguration of Sindhudurg Audyogik Mahotsav and Self Employment Conclave will also be done by the Hon’ble Minister on this occasion.Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, AS&DC (MSME), Dr Rajneesh and other senior officers of the Ministry and distinguished guests will also be present during the occasion.

Government of India is establishing 20 New Technology Centres and 100 Extension Centres across the country to expand the access to Technology by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. The estimated project cost of MSME-Technology Centre, Sindhudurg is Rs 182 Crores. This Technology Centre will focus on sectors like General Engineering and Food Processing and will create new opportunities of growth for the MSMEs in the nearby areas, by providing access to new technology, skilling and consultancy.

As on 09.03.2024, out of the 53.97 lakh MSMEs of Maharashtra, registered on Udyam Portal of the Ministry, around 38,000 enterprises are registered in Sindhudurg, that provide employment to 1.25 lakh people of the district. The Sindhudurg Technology Centre will be a milestone for the socio-economic development of the region. It will further enhance employment opportunities for the youths of the area and will create a ripple effect.

Shri Narayan Rane will also inauguratean exhibition on PM Vishwakarma along with these events tomorrow. The PM Vishwakarma Scheme was launched on 17.09.2023 by the Hon’ble Prime Minister. This is a holistic scheme that provides end to end support to the artisans & craftspeople belonging to 18 trades. As on 10.03.2024, a total of 1.43 Crore applications have been submitted under the scheme.