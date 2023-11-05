NALCO organises Elocution competition and Walkathon to spread Vigilance Awareness

Bhubaneswar: As part of the ongoing Vigilance Awareness Week, National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), organized a series of activities to spread the message of integrity, transparency, and accountability in public life. To mark the occasion, an Elocution Competition was held among the leading schools and colleges of twin-city Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. More than 200 students from 30 schools and colleges actively participated in this competition. Similarly, various competitions were also organized among the employees of the company.

A special function was organized on 3rd November at the NALCO Corporate Office auditorium, wherein the winners of various competitions were handed over the prizes. Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO, while presiding over the function emphasized and exhorted for a behavioral change in the fight against corruption. “Good Action, Good thinking, Good mannerism are the keys to discourage corrupt practices”, he said.

Shri Artatranya Mishra, IFoS, Deputy Director General of Forest Integrated Regional Office, Bhubaneswar, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, while Shri Ramesh Chandra Joshi, Director (Finance), Shri Pankaj Kumar Sharma, Director (Production), and Shri Somanath Hansdah, CVO, NALCO, were present on the occasion as the distinguished guests.

At the outset, delivering the welcome address, Shri Somanath Hansdah, appreciated the outreach activities being undertaken by NALCO Vigilance department in the last three months to spread the awareness to combat corruption. In his address, Shri Mishra, explained through examples that how collaboration rather than competition can make World, a better place.

In their address, Shri Joshi and Shri Sharma, also highlighted on the importance of upholding the values of honesty and integrity by following probity and rule of law in all walks of life. The function concluded with a vote of thanks by Shri S. R. Taksande HOD, Vigilance Department.

Further, a Walkathon was also flagged off by Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, at the NALCO Residential areas at Bhubaneswar on 4th November, to sensitize the general public on the adverse effects of corruption and the means to combat it. Employees, contractual workmen, students and others participated in the walkathon with enthusiasm and collectively conveyed the message for a corruption-free society.