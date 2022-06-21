NALCO joins the Nation in celebrating International Day of Yoga

New Delhi : National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), the Navratna CPSE under Ministry of Mines, Govt of India, joined the nation in observing the 8th edition of International Day of Yoga. Employees along with their family members, School students, Teachers and CISF personnel across the operating units and regional offices of the company took part in the exclusive Yoga sessions organized on the occasion and participated in the Common Yoga Protocol, apart from witnessing the live telecast of the International Day of Yoga celebrations from Mysuru, led by Hon’ble Prime Minister.

To commemorate the 75 years of India’s Independence under Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, the International Day of Yoga was also observed at the Corporate headquarters, here at Bhubaneswar with a special morning Yoga session. Led by Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO, Directors of the company, Senior Officials, employees and their family members, officials of Geological Survey of India and Indian Bureau of Mines participated in the exclusive Yoga session that was facilitated with Yoga instructors from Sri Sri University. A large number of school students and members of NALCO Mahila Samiti also actively participated in the event and practiced the basic yoga postures.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Shri Sridhar Patra said that health is the most important asset and by embracing yoga, one can ensure physical and mental well-being. Yoga is an invaluable gift of our Country to the outside world and it symbolizes the unity of mind and body, he said. Shri Patra, urged the younger generation to adopt yoga for a healthier life. “During the COVID 19 pandemic, we have all realized the importance of physical activities. Yoga not only helps in developing emotional intelligence but also acts as a catalyst for higher creativity, working efficiency, flexibility and focus,” added Shri Patra.