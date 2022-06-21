G.Kishan Reddy inaugurated Jyotirgamaya-A festival showcasing the talent of unsung performers today

New Delhi :As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India’s independence and on the occasion of World Music Day, Sangeet Natak Akademi has organised Jyotirgamaya- a unique festival to showcase the talent of rare musical instruments from across the country, including street performers, train entertainers, performers attached to temples, etc. Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER , Shri G. Kishan Reddy inaugurated the festival today. Minister of State for Culture Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal was also present on the occasion.

On the occasion Union Minister Shri G.K Reddy said that music is universal language and Indian music like its culture is very diverse. He also added that in Indian culture music is integrated in every aspect of life. The Union Minister also added that preservation of folk music and their instruments should be a top priority and this event will take it further.

On the occasion Shri Arjun Meghwal said that we need to introspect that what we want to achieve in the field of music and in other areas by the time India completes 100 years of independence in 2047. He also added that like in Yoga, India should lead the world in music also.

The festival envisages sensitising people about the need to safeguard the craft of making as well as the skill of playing rare musical instruments, and to give a voice to ‘unheard’ artistes who hardly ever see the limelight. This is a unique endeavour of Sangeet Natak Akademi to salvage the dying performing arts of India and the initiative will persist beyond the festivities of World Music Day.

Music flows in every street and corner of India. It is not uncommon to find wayfarers playing their flute and clappers under the open sky, come rain or shine, who are seldom thanked for the momentary escape they provide from the humdrum of everyday life. We also have a plethora of rare musical instruments that are slowly fading away from the public domain owing to their shrinking popularity and diminishing tutelage.

A hunt for ‘unheard’ talents was organised for the festival through a call to action. Entrants were requested to send a small clip of their performance along with their details. Prominent institutions of music, cultural centres, SNA awardees and eminent musicians were also requested to locate and identify such rare talent. After reviewing all the entries and considering the recommendations sent, a total of 75 performances were selected for the 5-day festival from 21-25 June 2022.

A 5-day workshop on the making of rare musical instruments is being conducted which will prove to be both educational as well as interactive. Artistes from all corners of the country will participate in this festival.

The Akademi has a gallery of musical instruments, masks and puppets in Rabindra Bhavan, New Delhi. A live exhibition displaying the making of musical instruments by craftsmen will be open for each day of the festival. Entry is free for all.