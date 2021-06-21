NALCO celebrates International Day of Yoga 2021

Bhubaneswar: Led by Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO, employees and their family members joined the Nation in celebrating the International Day of Yoga with full zeal from their homes, today morning. A special virtual Yoga session was organsied at Company’s Corporate office in Bhubaneswar, under the guidance of Yoga Instructor Shri Bholanath Jena, Art of Living faculty and a meditation teacher. Smt. Sasmita Patra, President, NALCO Mahila Samiti also participated in the session. Employees of Production units, Port Facilities and Regional offices across the country also celebrated the International Day of Yoga by embracing Yoga for physical & mental well-being.

