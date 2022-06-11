National

Nagpur-Madgaon special for RRB exam candidates

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : Central Railway will run a special train between Nagpur and Madgaon for the benefit of RRB exam candidates as per details given below.

01063 special will leave Nagpur at 17.50 hrs o­n 12.6.2022 and arrive Madgaon at 01.00 hrs o­n 14.6.2022.
01064 special will leave Madgaon at 15.00 hrs o­n 15.6.2022 and arrive Nagpur at 20.30 hrs o­n 16.6.2022.
 
Halts: Wardha, Dhamangaon, Badnera, Akola, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahmednagar, Daund Chord Line, Pune, Satara, Miraj, Belgavi, Londa.
Composition: Two AC-3 Tier, Two Second Class Chair Car, 12  Second Class seating including 2 Brake Vans.
 
Reservation: Bookings for 01063/01064 o­n special charges will open o­n 11.6.2022 at all computerized reservation centres and o­n website www.irctc.co.in. 4 second class seating and 2 second class seating cum Brake vans will run as unreserved coaches
 
Passengers are advised to follow covid appropriate behaviour for their and others’ safety.
