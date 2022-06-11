National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 194.92 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 194.92 Cr (1,94,92,71,111) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,49,83,454 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.50 Cr (3,50,34,278) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,07,573
2nd Dose 1,00,47,186
Precaution Dose 53,80,158
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,20,430
2nd Dose 1,75,96,034
Precaution Dose 91,40,325
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,50,34,278
2nd Dose 1,91,51,088
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,98,15,396
2nd Dose 4,68,46,961
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,75,36,958
2nd Dose 49,41,17,129
Precaution Dose 14,02,325
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,33,14,392
2nd Dose 19,17,51,075
Precaution Dose 17,53,144
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,71,44,311
2nd Dose 11,96,54,642
Precaution Dose 2,07,57,706
Precaution Dose 3,84,33,658
Total 1,94,92,71,111

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 40,370. Active cases now constitute 0.09% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.69%. 4,216 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,48,308.

 

8,329 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,44,994 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.45 Cr (85,45,43,282) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.75% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.41%.

 

