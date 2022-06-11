India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 194.92 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 194.92 Cr (1,94,92,71,111) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,49,83,454 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.50 Cr (3,50,34,278) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,07,573 2nd Dose 1,00,47,186 Precaution Dose 53,80,158 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,20,430 2nd Dose 1,75,96,034 Precaution Dose 91,40,325 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,50,34,278 2nd Dose 1,91,51,088 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,98,15,396 2nd Dose 4,68,46,961 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,75,36,958 2nd Dose 49,41,17,129 Precaution Dose 14,02,325 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,33,14,392 2nd Dose 19,17,51,075 Precaution Dose 17,53,144 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,71,44,311 2nd Dose 11,96,54,642 Precaution Dose 2,07,57,706 Precaution Dose 3,84,33,658 Total 1,94,92,71,111

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 40,370. Active cases now constitute 0.09% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.69%. 4,216 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,48,308.

8,329 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,44,994 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.45 Cr (85,45,43,282) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.75% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.41%.