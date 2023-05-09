MyGov, in collaboration with Ministry of Culture, launches ‘YUVA PRATIBHA – Singing Talent Hunt

With an aim to promote Indian music at the grassroots level on a national scale by identifying and recognising the new and young talent in various singing genres, MyGov in collaboration with Ministry of Culture is launching a YUVA PRATIBHA – Singing Talent Hunt on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.



The initial submission for the competition will be open for a period of one and half month.



Singing Talent Hunt is a unique opportunity for citizens across India to display their singing talent and skills and to gain national recognition. If one wishes to be New India’s emerging artist singer, or musician, then he/she can participate in the YUVA PRATIBHA – Singing Talent Hunt and lend the melodic voice in the various genres:



Folk Songs

Patriotic Songs

Contemporary Songs

How to Participate:



Log in to https://innovateindia.mygov.in/

The contest is open to all Indian citizens.

All entries must be submitted on the MyGov portal. Entries submitted through any other mode will not be considered for evaluation.

The participants have to record a video while singing and shall submit their entry via YouTube (Unlisted Link), Google Drive, Dropbox, etc, and ensure that the link can be accessible. Entry shall lead to disqualification automatically if the Access will not be granted.

This contest will be available in Hindi & English.

One participant can participate only once in the contest.

Top 3 Winners will be announced in the Finale (Physical Event) in New Delhi.

Reward & Recognition:



1st Winner: INR. 1,50,000/- + Trophy + Certificate

2nd Winner: INR. 1,00,000/- + Trophy + Certificate

3rd Winner: INR. 50,000/- + Trophy + Certificate

Following 12 Contestants will be rewarded with a Cash Prize of INR. 10,000/- each

Mentorship: Top 3 Winners will be mentored for a period of 1 month with a mentorship stipend.



MyGov is inviting citizens to come and participate in the contest and earn recognition on National level. Visit https://innovateindia.mygov.in/singing-challenge/ for more details.



