MyGov Gujarat- The 18th MyGov State instance launched today

New Delhi : MyGov Gujarat, the 18th MyGov state instance, has been launched today. The citizen centric platform has been launched with 4 key objectives –

Discussion Forum on Saving rainwater and sharing water saving tips. Discussion Forum on Ease of Living through e Governance. Poll on Swachhtha Abhiyaan. Blogs on Digital Seva Setu.

The MyGov Gujarat platform shall empower 6.67 crore Gujaratis to contribute even more, towards nation building.

MyGov, the world’s largest citizen engagement platform, was launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 26th July 2014 with the idea of bringing the Government closer to the common man. MyGov has evolved into a platform that allows citizens to contribute ideas and suggestions and make participative governance a reality.

Today, there are more than 2.5 crore registered users on the MyGov platform – MyGovSaathis, who actively share ideas and suggestions on various policy issues, and also participate in multiple activities like Quiz Contests, Hackathons, Contests relating to government schemes and programs.

MyGov is also present on almost all social media platforms popular with Indian youth, especially from the far-flung corners of our great country; they played a key role during Covid, supporting MyGov.in by disseminating correct and timely information.

Our homegrown chatbot, MyGov Helpdesk, is extremely popular with young and old alike and is integrated with many govt services including Cowin and recently, the Digilocker app.

To echo the Prime Minister’s words a few days back, “Digital India has empowered people by making technology more accessible.”