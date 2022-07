Bhubaneswar: BSE Odisha Matric Result 2022 declared; Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash formally announces the result. A total of 5,26,818 students appeared in the Class 10 exam this year of which 5,17,847 have passed and 8699 failed informed Minister Samir Dash. 8,119 students secured A1 grade and 54,889 got A2; two schools in Malkangiri district & one in Angul recorded zero results: S&ME Minister Samir Dash.