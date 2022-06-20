MULTINATIONAL PEACEKEEPING EXERCISE “EX KHAAN QUEST – 2022” CONCLUDES AT MONGOLIA

New Delhi :The Multinational Peacekeeping Exercise “Ex Khaan Quest -2022” culminated today at the Peace Support Operations Training Centre in Ulaanbaatar at Mongolia.

The exercise conducted from 06 June to 20 June 2022 provided a platform for mutual learning and sharing best practices amongst the armies from 16 Nations. The Indian contingent consisting of personnel from the LADAKH SCOUTS participated in the field training as well as the Command Post exercise. A number of training activities were organised during the course of the exercise, which included mock tactical operations as per United Nations (UN) mandate, combat discussions, training of staff & command appointments; as part of a combined UN brigade, in order to enhance multinational interoperability.

The bonhomie, espirit-de-corps and goodwill generated during the exercise will go a long way in future strengthening of bonds between the Armies of participating Nations.