INDIAN 5G TEST BED TO BE ESTABLISHED AT MILITARY COLLEGE OF TELECOMMUNICATION ENGINEERING (MCTE), MHOW

New Delhi :An Indian 5G test bed is to be established at the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), Mhow in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M). An Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate the same was signed between MCTE & IIT-M at a function in Chennai today. The test bed will facilitate Indian Army to utilise the 5G technology for its operational use, especially along its borders.

The MoU signed will give an impetus to induction of systems, devices & equipment using niche technology and also use of AI based algorithms for enhancing capabilities of our Armed Forces. It will also promote collaborative and cooperative research and facilitate exchange of ideas for development of new technologies. It will encourage students, faculties and scientist for research in area of 5G communications and development of military applications. Joint partnership between MCTE and IIT-Madras aims to accelerate Indian Army’s indigenisation efforts for achieving ‘Atmanirbharta’ in the fields of communications and provide a testing facility for Tri-Service and thus act as a catalyst for Research and Development. Under the ambit of the MoU, IIT Madras will provide consultancy, duly supported by research for feasibility studies and prototype development on 5G enabled future communications.