Ms. Neeta Bhushan appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to New Zealand

New Delhi : Ms. Neeta Bhushan (IFS: 1994), presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to New Zealand.
Besides, She is expected to take up the assignment shortly.
