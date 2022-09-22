MRS KALA HARI KUMAR LAUNCHES (YARD 11190 – NISTAR) & (YARD 11191 – NIPUN), DIVING SUPPORT VESSELS AT HINDUSTAN SHIPYARD LTD, VISAKHAPATNAM ON 22 SEP 22.

New Delhi : Two Diving Support Vessels (Nistar & Nipun) being built by Hindustan Shipyard Ltd, Visakhapatnam were launched on 22 Sep 22 by Mrs Kala Hari Kumar, in presence of Adm R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff who presided the ceremony as Chief Guest. VAdm RB Pandit CinC SFC, VAdm Dasgupta, FOCinC Eastern Naval Command, VAdml Kiran Deshmukh, Controller Warship Production & Acquisition and other senior officers from the Indian Navy & Ministry of Defence were amongst the dignitaries who attended the launching ceremony.

Indigenously designed and built at HSL, these ships are a true testimonial to ‘Aatmanirbharta’. They are self-sustaining platforms which can operate at sea for prolonged durations.

DSVs equipped with an array of complex Diving Support systems and Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV) will be deployed for deep sea diving and submarine rescue operations. Furthermore, the ships will be capable of conducting Search and Rescue operations and carrying out Helicopter Operations at sea.

This project is being executed with support from Indian industry primarily MSME firms who have supplied Yard material, equipment and services. Shipyard is extensively using the GeM portal for procuring material and services for the project. More than 120 MSME vendors across India have actively participated in the Project.

“Nistar” and “Nipun” were launched by achieving approx 80% indigenous content, a major step towards ‘Self Reliance’. DSV project has generated local employment opportunities and promoted indigenisation which will boost India’s economy.

Mrs Kala Hari Kumar, President Navy Wellness and Welfare Association (NWWA) performed the traditional honour and named these ships. These ships received a thunderous cheer from jubilant gathering as they embraced the welcoming waters of the Bay of Bengal.