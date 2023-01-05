Mr Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President H.E. Emmanuel Macron calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi : Mr Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President H.E. Emmanuel Macron called on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 5 January 2023.

Prime Minister highlighted the close cooperation between India and France in various domains of their Strategic Partnership including defence, security, and the Indo-Pacific. Prime Minister welcomed France’s support to India’s G20 Presidency.

Mr. Bonne conveyed President Emmanuel Macron’s message of friendship to Prime Minister and briefed him on the Strategic Dialogue with NSA, Shri Ajit Doval, held earlier during the day.

Discussions were also held on other areas of mutual interest and cooperation including energy, and culture.

The Prime Minister fondly recalled his recent meeting with President Macron in Bali and conveyed his invitation to President Macron to visit India. Mr. Bonne said President Macron looks forward to his early visit to India.