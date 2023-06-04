Mr. Ashwani Kumar assumed the charge of MD & CEO in UCO Bank

Bhubaneswar: Ashwani Kumar assumed office of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UCO Bank on 01.06.2023. Prior to joining UCO Bank as MD & CEO, he was Executive Director of Indian Bank.

Shri Ashwani Kumar is a Chartered Accountant, Post Graduate in Commerce and also a certified member of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance. He has more than two decades of rich experience in banking.

Shri Ashwani Kumar rose through the ranks serving in various Public Sector Banks such as Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Oriental bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank and Indian Bank. His experience includes Wholesale Banking Division and Head of several Branches including Industrial Finance Branches and Large Corporate Branches. As a General Manager, he was heading Mid Corporate and Large Corporate verticals. He has served as a Zonal Manager, heading various Zones and also as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

As an avid learner, he has attended various training programs in premier institutes in India and abroad including IIM and CAFRAL. He has also completed the Leadership Development Programme of IIM Bangalore, curated by the Banks Board Bureau in consultation with IBA and Egon Zehnder International Pvt. Ltd.