EESL targets to deploy 10 million energy efficient fans in India

New Delhi : Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) under the Ministry of Power, today organized a workshop – in collaboration with the Collaborative Labeling and Appliance Standards Program (CLASP) – aimed at accelerating the adoption of energy-efficient fans in India. The workshop brought together government agencies, civil society organizations, fan manufacturers, fan manufacturer associations, retailers and several other stakeholders to share views and insights on how to accelerate the adoption of energy-efficient fans and enable market transformation in India.

EESL has been actively dedicated to encouraging the adoption of energy-efficient appliances, such as LED bulbs, tube lights, and high-performance fans. Notably, ceiling fans contribute to approximately *40% of total residential electricity consumption, which accounts for over a quarter of India’s overall electricity usage. By replacing all current ceiling fans with the most efficient models available today, nearly 20% of total residential electricity consumption can be diminished. EESL aims to capitalize on this potential for savings by deploying 10 million 5-star energy-efficient ceiling fans across India.

Shri. Venkatesh Dwivedi, Group Executive Director, EESL said, “Ceiling fans are one of the most widely used household appliances in India. Fans are also amongst the leading contributors to electricity consumption. At EESL, our endeavor is to ensure easy and affordable access to energy efficiency solutions. We now aim to procure/ distribute energy-efficient fans that consume 60% less energy than conventional fans and make them affordable and accessible to every household. Switching to these fans will help in securing an energy-conscious and sustainable future for all.”

Bishal Thapa, Senior Director – India, CLASP, said, “Fans are a critical cooling appliance for millions across India and around the world. Replacing all of India’s residential ceiling fans with super-efficient models can save a remarkable 15% of residential power consumption annually. Energy efficient fans have the potential to increase access, reduce energy use as well as carbon emissions. We are pleased to be partnering with EESL on this important effort to promote increased deployment of energy-efficient fans.”

Shri Milind Deore, Secretary, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) said, “The demand for cooling is expected to surge with the rising temperatures. This in turn will increase the burden on power generation and transmission systems. Adoption of energy-efficient fans is crucial for improving indoor comfort, lowering costs, reducing peak demand, and driving environmental sustainability. EESL’s energy-efficient fans thus hold multiple benefits for individuals, communities, and the nation as a whole.”