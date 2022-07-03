MP :Prohibition on use of animals in campaigning during elections

New Delhi : Secretary, Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission, Shri Rakesh Singh has said that no political party or candidate can use animals for campaigning during the election of urban bodies and three-tier panchayats. In this regard, instructions have been issued to all the District Collectors and District Election Officers.

It may be mentioned that as a fundamental duty of Article-51A (g) of the Constitution of India, compassion towards all living beings is expected and torture is banned under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act-1960 and Wildlife Protection Act-1972. Apart from this, the use of animals for other purposes is regulated by the Prevention of Cruelty to Draught and Pack Animals Rules, 1965.