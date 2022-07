New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief over the untimely death of citizens in a road accident near village Chhapartala in Mandla district. CM Shri Chouhan has prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the family members to bear the loss. CM Shri Chouhan has wished speedy recovery to the citizens injured in the accident. He has directed the Mandla district administration to provide necessary assistance to the affected families.