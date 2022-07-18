MP : Dastak to help in diagnosis of childrens diseases and malnutrition

New Delhi : Dastak Abhiyan has started from July 18 with the objective of maintaining the health and nutritional status of children up to five years of age. The campaign will continue till August 31. In the campaign, a joint team of ANM, ASHA and Anganwadi workers will go door-to-door to check the health of children up to the age of 5 years and identify diseases. Along with this, they will also ensure proper treatment. Besides, people will be informed about the identification, management and treatment of diarrhoeal disease in young children by conducting an intensive diarrhoea control fortnight campaign during this period. Families will also be made aware about early detection, management and referral of pneumonia in children.

In the Dastak campaign, people will be given information about the active identification and management of severely malnourished children. Also, children from 6 months to 5 years will be screened and managed for severe anaemia i.e. deficiency of blood with the use of digital haemoglobin meter. Community awareness will be brought about the use of ORS and zinc for the prevention of diarrhoea. ORS packets will also be distributed to households having children up to the age of 5 years. Apart from this, all children from 9 months to 5 years will be given a solution of Vitamin “A”. Necessary management will be done by identifying congenital malformations seen in children.

Information about the balanced diet for children and infants will be given in the campaign. Children discharged from SNCU and NRC will also be screened for illness and referred as required. Partially vaccinated children and those who have been left out of immunization will also be vaccinated during the visit to homes. Director National Health Mission Smt. Priyanka Das has appealed to the citizens to cooperate in the Dastak campaign.