230 MLAs cast their vote in Madhya Pradesh Assembly

New Delhi :Voting for Presidential Elections, 2022, ended peacefully amidst tight security arrangements in the Vidhan Sabha, Bhopal. The voting started with the Vidhan Sabha Speaker Shri Girish Gautam and Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan casting their vote. All 230 eligible members of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly took part in the voting.

Voting began at 10 am today. Committee room number-2 of the Vidhan Sabha building was the polling station. Till the first hour of polling, 60 MLAs voted while 196 MLAs voted till the second hour, and till the third hour, 230 MLAs voted. The last vote was cast by MLA Shri Pratap Grewal.

Among those present for this election in Madhya Pradesh were Shri Satyendra Singh,, observer appointed by Election Commission of India, Chief Electoral Officer of Madhya Pradesh Shri Anupam Rajan, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Shri Rajesh Kaul, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Shri Pramod Shukla and other officers. Others present included Shri Yashpal Singh Sisodia and Shri Shailendra Jain on behalf of Bharatiya Janata Party as representatives of Presidential candidates and Shri Bala Bachchan and Shri PC Sharma on behalf of Indian National Congress Party.

Assistant Returning Officer appointed by the Election Commission of India for the Presidential election and Principal Secretary of State Legislative Assembly Shri Awadhesh Pratap Singh, carrying a sealed ballot box with full security arrangements, left for New Delhi on a regular flight today, where the counting of votes will take place on July 21 at the Parliament House.