MoU will be signed between American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) and Government of Madhya Pradesh

An MoU will be signed between the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) and Madhya Pradesh government. This MoU will be done under the Innovative Medical Knowledge Sharing Mission of the Medical Education Department. The decision was taken by Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Kailash Sarang during a special discussion with physicians of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) organisation on the second day of the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan. Shri Sarang said that with the MoU signed with the prestigious organisation of doctors in America, new dimensions will be developed in the field of medical education and research in the state.

Minister Shri Sarang had a detailed discussion with the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), for mutual exchange in the field of medical education and research. During this, it was informed that in this MoU, which is going to be done under the Medical Knowledge Sharing Mission, along with collaboration, co-operation will be provided in online lectures, workshops for medical students and doctors besides capacity building and training of medical students and doctors of Madhya Pradesh by AAPI, technical co-operation in establishment of Center of Excellence for subject-specialization of medicine, in the field of medical research.

During the discussion Additional Chief Secretary Medical Education Shri Mohammad Suleman, Chairman of AAPI delegation Dr. Ravi Koli, Dr. Manoj Jain, Dr. Prakash Satwani, Dr. Leena Gupta, Dr. Vijay Maurya, Dr. Pramit, Dr. Sudhakar, Dr. Satish and other dignitaries of the organisation were present.