President Droupadi Murmu to confer Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Award upon 27 overseas Indians today

President Droupadi Murmu will grace the valedictory session of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention and confer Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Awards today in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. She will confer Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards upon 27 overseas Indians. The award is conferred as part of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention on Non-Resident Indians, Persons of Indian Origin, or an organization established and run by Non-Resident Indians in recognition of their outstanding achievements both in India and abroad. On the sideline of the Convention, President of Suriname, Chandrikaprasad Santokhi and President of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali will call on President Murmu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention yesterday. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Modi appealed to document lives, struggles and achievements of overseas Indians in various countries. He called upon the Indian Diaspora to strengthen India’s unique global vision and its important role in the global order. Prime Minister said today the world is looking towards India with hope and faith, and the Diaspora can play an important role as brand ambassadors of the country.

Talking about India’s growth in various sectors, Mr Modi said it has the potential to become a skills capital with knowledge centers in the world. He said today India is among the top economies of the world. It has the largest start-up eco system and is the father of state-of-the-art technology like Tejas and Arihant, he said. The Prime Minister urged the Indian diaspora to keep abreast of India’s progress along with cultural and spiritual information so that they can tell the world about India. He said the diaspora have an important place in India’s journey during the Amrit Kaal.

Prime Minister Modi met President of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi on the sidelines of the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas convention.

Both leaders held discussions on cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including hydrocarbons, defence, maritime security, digital initiatives and ICT, and capacity building. Mr Santokhi appreciated the restructuring by India of Suriname’s debt arising from Lines of Credit availed.