Co-operate in giving global recognition to the specialties of Indias health sector: Union Health Minister Shri Mandaviya

The overseas Indian community of India can assist in bringing awareness in their countries about the specialty of our health services, the country’s traditional medical system, yoga, homeopathy, naturopathy, trained healthcare manpower, the medical best practices. Union Minister for Health, Chemicals and Fertilisers Shri Mansukh Mandaviya was addressing the Plenary Session on “Role of Indian Diaspora in Expansion of Indian Healthcare in the Azadi ka Amrit kaal – Vision 2047” on the second day of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention at Brilliant Convention Centre, Indore.

Health Minister Shri Mandaviya said that under the leadership of the visionary Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, efforts are being made in the health sector to ensure availability of basic infrastructure and health services to every person. The integration of global efforts based on the concept of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” aims to solve the health problems of the entire world.

Health Minister Shri Mandaviya said that today India is on top in the production of pharma sector especially generic medicines. India supplies 15 percent of Africa’s, 40 percent of America’s, 25 percent of Britain’s demand for generic medicines. He said that today India’s research sector is also setting new standards. In the Covid era, research and production of indigenous vaccine and complete Covid management by India is being appreciated at the global level.

Minister Shri Mandaviya said that for the expansion of health services, the number of seats for MBBS education has increased from 53 thousand in the year 2014 to about 96 thousand now. Along with this, the number of seats for postgraduate education has increased from 31 thousand in the year 2014 to about 63 thousand now. Along with this, the development of infrastructure in the health sector is also going on at a rapid pace. Today there are more than one lakh 50 thousand Ayushman health and wellness centres in India. More than 10 crore families have been linked to Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan-Arogya Yojana to ensure availability of quality health services to the masses.

The Union Health Minister said that today India is making efforts in the field of future medical practice by connecting the health sector with technology. From telemedicine and digitisation of health profiles to precision medicine efforts are areas of new revolution in healthcare. India is also strong in the technical sector along with health services. India has become an important medical tourism destination today due to its quality and affordable health services. He called upon the present NRI community to contribute in building a new glorious India by helping in the expansion of India’s health services during the Azadi ka Amrit kaal.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said that today the healthcare sector is a huge opportunity for the development of the country. India is ready to seize the opportunity with its quality tech-savvy healthcare services. He gave a brief overview of India’s growth story in the field of healthcare.

The Foreign Minister of Panama Sushri Janaina Tewaney Mencomo, who is the first Indian-origin cabinet minister of Panama, said that participation in the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas is a very emotional moment for her. She said that the message of India’s spirituality and unity is contained within every citizen of Indian origin, which gives them a unique identity in the whole world. Based on the concept of “One Earth, One Family, One Future” in the Azadi ka Amrit kaal of India, Panama wishes to be part of the development path with India. Sushri Mencomo invited Indian pharma companies to co-operate in making Panama a pharma and bio-scientific hub.

MD National Advisory Committee SAMHSA, National Centre for Mental Health Services USA Dr. Sampat Shivangi informed about the delivery system of mental health services in America and expressed desire to provide free co-operation for the expansion of mental health services in India.

Datuk Dr. Kuljit Singh, President of Private Hospital Association Malaysia, underlining India’s production of affordable medicines and affordable health technical products, said that at present neighbouring countries including Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia are dependent on western countries for the said services. Shri Singh said that with the efforts of the government in this area, the availability of affordable health services will be ensured in all the nearby countries including Malaysia.

Vice President Indo-Saudi Medical Forum Dr. Mohiaddin Syed Karimuddin said that efforts are being made for the development of health services, especially modern and traditional medical services in Saudi Arabia.

Joint MD Apollo Hospital Dr. Sangeeta Reddy said that today is the time to make concerted efforts in the delivery of health services from India, in India and by India.

MD AAPI, Illinois USA Dr. Rabindranath Koli said that the ever increasing cost of healthcare in the western region offers India a unique opportunity in the healthcare sector.

Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya gave assurance of proper action on all the suggestions received and discussions in the programme.