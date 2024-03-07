MoU signing for Junior Rakshak / inauguration of ADTS / Laying of foundation stone for Truck Terminals

On 06 March 2024, a watershed moment in road safety unfolded at the Convention Hall of Lok Seva Bhawan, Odisha National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate and the Commerce & Transport Department of Odisha signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to

launch the ‘Junior Rakshak’ initiative. This transformative partnership, graced by Chief Guest Smt. Tukuni Sahu, Hon’ble Minister of Commerce & Transport Department & Water Resource Department, Smt. Anu Garg, IAS, Development Commissioner cum Additional Chief

Secretary(ACS) to the Government, Smt. Usha Padhee, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government, Commerce & Transport Department, Smt Santosh Bala, CMD, Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Limited, Shri Amitabh Thakur, IPS, Transport Commissioner, and Colonel Sagar K Mohanty, Director of Odisha NCC Directorate, marked a resolute commitment to curb the menace of road accidents and save lives.

The historic signing of the was a moment of significance, witnessed and appreciated by all present. The MoU was signed by Sri Lal Mohan Sethi, Addl Commissioner Transport /(Road Safety) and Sri Sagar K Mohanty, Director, NCC, Odisha. This strategic alliance of Junior

Rakshak is poised to revolutionise road safety initiatives through collaborative efforts in

education and training with a shared goal for creating a culture of preparedness and swift

response for helping the accident victims. These NCC cadets-cum-Junior Rakshak will be the

future Road Safety Ambassadors who will help in spreading road safety awareness among

their friends, family and public. With the signing of the MoU, Odisha embarks on a

transformative journey towards a future where road accidents are minimized, lives are saved,

and communities thrive. Together, a pledge to spread awareness, instil responsible behaviour,

and empower the youth to become the frontline defenders of road safety was taken.

Hon’ble Minister inaugurated the Automated Driving Testing System (ADTS) at six

locations i.e Angul, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sundergarh, Keonjhar and Ganjam. Under 5T

initiative, Automated Driving Testing Systems (ADTS) is going to be implemented to help

reduce accidents by ensuring that only qualified aspirants receive driving licenses. This

objective and automated testing process for driving license making it more efficient and

transparent compared to manual testing procedures. In due course of time this ADTS will be

implemented at all RTO offices in the State.

Further under 5T initiatives, foundation stone was laid for 23 proposed Truck Terminal

locations by the Hon’ble Minister Commerce and Transport Department. Roadside illegal

parking is a significant cause of road accidents. Over the past 2-3 years accidents involving

Parked Vehicles on the side of the road accounted for 2207 accidents and 852 fatalities. Heavy

Motor Vehicles are parked on the roadside due to inadequate parking facilities within the

districts. Long-route drivers experience stress due to lack of sufficient sleep, and this is a

significant contributor to road accidents. For this, the Commerce & Transport Department is

going to construct Truck Terminals across the state to provide basic amenities along with cargo

loading and unloading, fueling etc. facilities to the drivers.

Honble Minister, C &T and Water Resources said that Transport Department has initiated

many initiatives starting from proper training and testing of drivers to having resting place for

long route drivers along with distribution of free tea to drivers during late night to early morning

to avoid drowsiness of drivers. She requested every one to follow road safety rules and to

make Odisha an accident free State and to be the “Sarathi” of New Odisha.

Smt Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary to Govt, C & T department emphasized the role of

students for creating road safety awareness among general public . NCC is the best source

for this purpose and through this huge pool of NCC cadets road safety awareness message

can be spread to all. She said that it was the endeavor of Transport Department to provide

best facilities to the public in the most transparent manner.

Development Commissioner Smt. Anu Garg said that some of the road accidents deaths

are preventable and for this we all have a role. Due to focused attention in Disaster

Management like cyclones, Odisha has ensured zero casualty. Similarly with such initiatives,

involvement of NCC and other technological initiatives we can reduce road accident deaths.

The event concluded with the felicitation of state-level winners of various competitions

and the unveiling of the ‘Yearbook on Road Accidents in Odisha,’ providing valuable insights

into the trends and patterns of road accidents in the state.

Shri Amitabh Thakur, IPS, Transport Commissioner, extended a Vote of Thanks,

expressing gratitude to all participants for their unwavering commitment to the cause of road

safety. He said that Transport Department is always working towards keeping the roads safer

through automation and technological innovations. During the next phase, efforts would be

made to involve all youth associations spread across the Blocks and GPs throughout the

State. All out efforts will be made towards making Odisha a model State in reducing accidents.