MoU signed for establishing the first unit of Defence category Industry in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: MoU for establishing the first manufacturing unit of a Defense Category Industry in Chhattisgarh was signed today, in the esteemed presence of Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel. This industrial unit will manufacture bullet-proof jackets and helmets for Government of India’s armed forces, infantry s, BSF, CRPF and State Government’s armed forces.

In a humble ceremony held at CM House, MoU was signed between Chhattisgarh Government’s Industry Department and M / s ATMASTCO Ltd. , Durg for establishing the industrial unit for defence equipment. Industry Minister Mr. Kawasi Lakhma was also present on the occasion. This industrial unit for defence equipments at Birebhant village of Durg district in Chhattisgarh. Capital investment worth nearly Rs 87.50 crore will be done by the company. This industrial unit will generate employment for around 150 people. In the first phase, the industrial unit will manufacture one lakh bulletproof jackets and one lakh helmets. Chief Minister Mr. Baghel congratulated the officials of M / s ATMASTCO Ltd and Industry Department for establishment of this unit.

The MoU was signed by Principal Secretary Mr. Manoj Kumar Pingua on behalf of Industry Department and by MD of M / s ATMASTCO Ltd. Mr. S Swaminathan. Principal Secretary Mr. Pingua Said that Defense category has been enlisted as the top-priority category in the new industrial policy of Chhattisgarh Government. MD of M/s ATMASTCO Ltd Mr. S Swaminathan informed that this unit will start production by November month.

M / s ATMASTCO Ltd, Durg has signed contract for Defence Technology under license and agreement with Government of India on 25 March 2019. Under this contract, permission for establishing this unit for production of Bulletproof Jackets and Helmets was issued on 5 May 2020. Subsequent to the issuance of license by Government of India for establishing this industrial unit, State Government signed MoU today.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary Mr. R.P. Mandal, Additional Chief Secretary Mr. Subrat Sahu, Principal Secretary Industries Mr. Manoj Kumar Pingua, Secretary to Chief Minister Mr. Siddharth Komal Pardeshi, Secretary General Administration Dr. Kamalpreet Singh, Director, Industries Mr. Anil Tuteja, CSIDC Managing Director Mr. Arun Kumar including Commerce and Industry Special Secretary of the Department Mr. VK Chabalani, Deputy Secretary in Chief Minister’s Secretariat Ms. Soumya Chaurasia, Investors of M / s ATMASTCO Ltd. Mr. S. Swaminathan, Director Mr. Venkataraman, Vice President Mr. KL Balasubramaniam were present. M / s ATMASTCO Limited, Durg is a reputed unit, which has been in operation for the past 35 years. The unit currently manufactures heavy fabrication such as bridges etc. and employs about 600 people

