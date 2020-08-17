Madhya Pradsh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that ‘Sahyog se Suraksha’ campaign should be implemented effectively to prevent Corona infection in the state

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that ‘Sahyog se Suraksha’ campaign should be implemented effectively to prevent Corona infection in the state. Everyone should be encouraged to wear masks, keep a distance of two yards and take all other precautions. All collectors should take cooperation of people in this work in their respective districts. By following these precautions, we can easily prevent Corona infection, he added.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there is at least one Corona patient exists in 1500 out of 53 thousand villages in the state. We will have to make every effort to prevent Corona infection from spreading in the villages. A work strategy must be made for this. Every villager should be made aware about prevention from Corona through gram sabhas, beating of dondi etc.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the situation of corona and arrangements in the state through video conferencing. Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra, Urban Development and Housing Minister Shri Bhupendra Singh, Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, DGP Shri Vivek Johri, Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammad Suleman were present at the meeting.

Special attention should be paid to Jabalpur

A review of Jabalpur district revealed that about 600 new cases of Corona have surfaced in the last 7 days. There are 1704 Corona positive cases and 495 active cases in Jabalpur. The positivity rate of Jabalpur is 5.61, which is higher. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed to pay special attention to Jabalpur. All efforts must be made to prevent the infection of Corona with the cooperation of all under the ‘Sahyog se Suraksha’ campaign.

Rewa and Shahdol Medical Colleges must be strengthened

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that the medical colleges of Rewa and Shahdol should be strengthened and best arrangements related to treatment of Corona should be ensured. All medical colleges should have a system of CT scan compulsorily.

Patients benefit from plasma therapy

In the review it was told that plasma therapy is benefitting patients at Jabalpur Medical College. In plasma therapy, two plasma are taken from one donor. The patient is given one plasma each of two different donors.

Madhya Pradesh ranks 16th in active patients

Madhya Pradesh ranks 16th according to a comparative status of active patients in the country. At the same time, it is 15th in terms of positive patients. There were 10 thousand 312 active patients and 45 thousand 455 positive patients of Corona in the state sometime back. The number of active patients has decreased by 80 in the state, today the number of active patients in the state is 10 thousand 232.

Recovery rate of Madhya Pradesh is 75.5 percent

So far, 35 thousand 25 patients of Corona have returned home after the recovery in Madhya Pradesh. The state’s recovery rate has increased to 75.5 percent. The fatality rate of the state is 2.43 percent and positivity rate is 4.40 percent.

Maximum Corona cases in Indore

In a district-wise review of Corona, highest 245 new cases of Corona have been reported in Indore district today followed by 93 cases in Jabalpur, 92 in Bhopal, 36 in Khargone and 20 each in Gwalior and Guna.

