Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel urges Central Government to include Mayor in the Board of Directors of Smart City Limited

Raipur: Chief Minister Shri Bhupesh Baghel in a letter to the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, has urged to include the Mayor in the Board of Directors of Smart City Limited for the successful implementation of the Smart City Mission.

Chief Minister Mr. Baghel in his letter conveyed the heartiest greetings of the 74th Independence Day of the country to the Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Mr. Puri, and brought his attention towards the implementation of the ambitious plan of the Central Government- Smart City Mission. In this letter, he has informed that for the implementation of Smart City Mission in 100 cities selected by the Government of India, a special purpose vehicle, which is registered in the name of Smart City Limited, is being formed. According to the guidelines of the Smart City Mission, only administrative officers have been placed in the Board of Directors of Smart City Limited, but dissatisfaction is being expressed over non-participation of public representatives in the Board of Directors and representation is being demanded.

Chief Minister Mr. Baghel has further conveyed in the letter that by the 74th amendment of the Constitution of India, for the purpose of empowering urban bodies, these bodies have been given the place of Government’s third pillar. In urban administration, the mayor and the mayor council have been given wide powers. But in Smart City Limited no role has been given to them. Due to non-representation of public representatives in the Board of Directors, smart city projects are not getting connected with the public and obstacles are being reflected in the implementation of the schemes on the ground. Keeping in view the above facts, Chief Minister Shri Baghel has requested the Union Minister of State Shri Puri to issue necessary instructions to the concerned for inclusion of the Mayor in the Board of Directors of Smart City Limited.

Related

comments