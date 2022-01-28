MOU BETWEEN INDIAN NAVY & INDIA INFOLINE HOME FINANCE LTD

New Delhi : The Indian Naval Placement Agency (INPA) and IIFL Home Finance Ltd (IIFL HFL) signed an MoU on 27 Jan 22. Both entities will explore opportunities for the recruitment of Naval Veterans within IIFL HFL who would endeavour to provide an opportunity for Veterans/ Ex-servicemen / dependents competent for various roles in their organisation. Vice Admiral Suraj Berry, Controller of Personnel Services, Indian Navy and Mr. Monu Ratra, ED & CEO, IIFL HFL signed the MoU. INPA was represented by Cmde Pankaj Sharma, Principal Director ESM Affairs & Commander Vijay Kumar, Commander ESM Affairs at NHQ while IIFL Home Finance Ltd was represented by Col Rajesh Shukla (Retd), Lead Sales & Business Development (Uniformed Forces) and Ms Rashmi Priya, Head-HR, IIFL HFL.

Through the MoU, INPA will identify a pool of Ex-Servicemen/ dependents candidates for relevant roles as per standards of IIFL HFL. The company will, in turn, enable these individuals’ transition to the corporate sector through in-house assimilation and training programs.

IIFL HFL under the aegis of its Diversity inclusion initiative aims to offer Ex-Servicemen opportunities in line with their qualifications, experience, and attributes acquired during their service period.