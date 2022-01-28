KEEL LAYING OF FIRST OF CLASS – DIVING SUPPORT CRAFT AT M/S TITAGARH WAGONS LTD, KOLKATA

New Delhi : Keel laying for the first ship of Diving Support Craft (DSC) project was held on 27 Jan 22 in virtual presence of reps from the Indian Navy, at M/s Titagarh Wagons Ltd., Kolkata. The contract for procurement of Five Diving Support Crafts (Yards 325 to 329) for the Indian Navy was signed in Feb 21 with M/s Titagarh Wagons Ltd.

The ships will be commissioned in the Indian Navy to provide diving assistance for ships inside and close to harbour, for underwater repairs, maintenance and salvage. The ships will be fitted with state-of-the-art diving equipment and tools for performing the diving operations.

With all main and auxiliary equipment sourced from indigenous manufacturers, these ships are proud flag bearers of Make in India initiatives of the Ministry of Defence.