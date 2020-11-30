Motorola launches moto g 5G

Bhubaneswar: Motorola, today, announced the launch of their latest offering with the moto g 5G; delivering next-gen features with a future proof ultra-fast 5G capability and a powerhouse Snapdragon 750G processor- this device will let you blaze through your tasks with ultra-fast performance, lag-free streaming, and its near-stock Android UI. Additional features like 5000 mAh battery with over two days of power under its hood, 6GB RAM and 128 GB built-in storage, 6.7″ Max Vision HDR10 display, 48 MP camera system, and a dedicated Google Assistant button- makes it one of the most tempting devices in the budget-segment.

The moto g 5G comes with support for 11 Global 5G Network Bands which ensures that you are ready for any Sub 6 5G Band that is launched in India. The moto g 5G is also compatible with most Sub 6 bands available globally, ensuring that you are truly global-ready! Plus the moto g 5G comes with 4X4 MIMO & Carrier Aggregation support that ensures blazing-fast network performance and the fastest possible data speeds. All this at just Rs. 19,999* (including the instant discount offer on HDFC Bank cards) makes moto g 5G the only 5G smartphone that’s available under INR 20,000.

Customers will get Flat Rs. 1000 – Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Credit & Debit EMI transactions. The stunning moto g 5Gwill be available in two incredible colors, namely Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver starting 7th December, 12 noon onwards, exclusively on Flipkart. moto g 5G plus has been launched at a remarkable price of just INR20,999/- and can be purchased at an effective price of just Rs. 19,999 with the Rs. 1000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Credit & Debit card EMI transactions.

