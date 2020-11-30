Online retail store AGC Kart launched in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: AGC Kart, an organised online grocery and vegetable store, on Monday started its operations in the State Capital on the occasion of Kartika Purnima. It will deliver products at a discounted rate at the doorsteps of customers who have time constraints.

Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Commissioner (BMC) Ansuman Rath launched the service in the presence of Ollywood actor and AGC Kart’s brand ambassador Sabyasachi Mishra.

It will offer one-stop shopping experience by providing fresh farm produce, groceries, bakery, dairy products, meat, home and personal care products making it a complete shopping destination. Being an essential service provider, AGC Kart has also partnered with several national and state-level brands and retailers to scale up its operations. Consumers can access the service using both website (www.agckart.com) and mobile apps available at Google Playstore and iPhone App Store.

“We make grocery and essential shopping even simpler. No more hassles of sweating it out in crowded markets, grocery shops and supermarkets, now shop from the comfort of your home, office or on the move. We offer convenience of shopping everything that you need for your home – be it fresh fruits & vegetables, rice, dals, oil, packaged food, dairy item, frozen, pet food, household cleaning items and personal care products from a single virtual store,” said manager of the firm Sangram Keshari Mohanty.

“Right now we are delivering within 24 hours and with the setting up of more logistic hubs in the coming few months, we would be able to deliver the products immediately. Initially, we will provide the service in Bhubaneswar with no delivery charges and later it will cover Cuttack,” he said.

“With the Prime Minister stressing on ‘vocal for local’, we will focus state’s agriculture products and promote local produces like Kandhamal turmeric, Kuchinda chilli and milk-based products of Nimapara. We will sell best of state’s farm products at the doorstep of the residents,” he added.

The event was organised by city-based creative agency Edex Media and Communication.

