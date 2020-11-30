IndiGo wins 9th Edition of NHRD Corporate CSR Best Practices Award of N

New Delhi, Nov 30, 2020: India’s leading carrier, IndiGo, has been awarded the NHRD Corporate CSR Best Practices award 2020 for its ongoing CSR projects on “Enhancing Livelihoods Security for the Rural Women in Maharashtra, Assam and Meghalaya”. The HR showcase by NHRD is a unique trade style, highly competitive event for Corporate, Start-ups, Academia and NGOs to present the most impactful practices, products and initiatives.

Mr. Raj Raghavan, Senior Vice President & Head of Human Resources, IndiGo. said, “We are pleased to be recognised by the NHRD for our initiatives towards enhancing livelihoods security for the rural women in Maharashtra, Assam and Meghalaya. As a leading airline brand in the country, it is our duty to remain socially relevant and contribute towards a better quality of life for our fellow citizens. This recognition is the testimony of our continued efforts towards this goal and motivates us to do even better”.

The selection process, which lasted over 45 days comprised of written documentation, followed by presentation and discussions with a preliminary panel. The results were judged by a highly experienced panel of industry experts who looked at the CSR program impacts, sustainability and overall program conceptualisation and delivery.

