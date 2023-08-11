MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar to Interact with Young Indians in Bengaluru on Digital Personal Data Protection Bill Tomorrow

Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, is all set to engage with Young Indians in Bengaluru tomorrow. This interaction will be centered around the recently passed Digital Personal Data Protection Bill.



The event, named “Sansad Dhvani,” is a citizen engagement initiative spearheaded by Shri Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament from Bengaluru South and National President of The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. It will take place in BMSCE Auditorium, Basavanagudi.



This engagement will delve into the intricate details of the bill and its provisions, which was passed by both houses of the parliament. Drawing from his roles as an MP, petitioner, and as a former tech entrepreneur, MoS Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar will highlight the efforts made by the Government to ensure accountability among data fiduciaries in India. He will also delve into the evolution since 2017 of building a policy framework that prioritizes consent in the processing of digital citizens’ data. This effort has laid a strong foundation for the nation’s digital privacy landscape.



The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill stands as a significant milestone in India’s journey to building a framework that ensures a safe and trusted online environment for all “Digital Nagriks”.



In this interactive session, MoS Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar will outline the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of utilizing technology to improve the lives of Indian citizens, particularly the youth, while safeguarding their digital experiences from exploitation by large data fiduciaries. This step stands in stark contrast to the earlier government, when data protection was relegated to the background, enabling major organizations to accumulate vast databases without scrutiny or accountability.