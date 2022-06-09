MoS (Agriculture), Ms. Shobha Karandlaje represents India at the 12th Meeting of BRICS Agriculture Ministers

New Delhi :The 12th BRICS Agriculture Ministers Meeting was held virtually last evening. The meeting was attended by the Ministers for Agriculture of China, South Africa, Brazil, Russia and India.

The Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ms. Shobha Karandlaje, participated in the meeting. The Minister highlighted various steps and initiatives undertaken by the Government of India in the field of agriculture and for welfare of the farmers viz. PM KISAN, PM FASAL BIMA YOJANA, Soil Health Cards, Natural Farming, formation and promotion of FPOs etc.

The Minister mentioned the recent initiatives taken by the Ministry of Agriculture for increasing the use of digital technologies in agriculture like Agri-stack and India Digital Ecosystem for Agriculture (IDEA).

Ms. Shobha Karandlaje emphasized on India’s resolve to fulfill the Sustainable Development Goals of ending hunger and step up production and productivity of agriculture through sustainable use of natural resources.

The Minister highlighted the National Mission on Food & Nutrition with focus on development of nutri-cereals and bio-fortified varieties of crops and also highlighted importance of millets in food and nutrition security and climate resilience. She called for support and celebration of International Year of Millets, 2023 by the BRICS nations.

The BRICS Agriculture Ministers adopted a Joint Declaration of the Twelfth Meeting with the theme “Strengthening BRICS Cooperation for Coordinated Agricultural and Rural Development” and also the BRICS Strategy on Food Security Cooperation amongst BRICS member countries.