MSME paved the road to success for women entrepreneurs

New Delhi :Aadhya Enterprises is a Delhi based Trio Women’s Entrepreneur company. They have varied portfolio and broader categories of bags including backpacks, school bags, gym bags, travel bags etc. With the help of MSME-DI, New Delhi the unit has registered into MSME category, hence credit period reduced substantially as a result their cash flow and profitability have improved.

The Champion desk of MSME guided them with new avenues of business and MSME-DI helped them and introduced more categories and platforms to promote their products. The Unit acknowledged the support rendered by MSME by which they got an opportunity to participate in IITF-2021 wherein they got domestic and export leads.