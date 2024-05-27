More than 7,000 Yoga Enthusiasts Practiced Yoga during the 25th Countdown to International Yoga Day 2024

With 25 days left for International Day of Yoga 2024, the countdown event concluded with a mega yoga demonstration in Bodh Gaya, Bihar. This mega event was organized at Magadh University, Bodh Gaya, Bihar. In this event which started in early morning with the rising sun on 27th May, 2024, more than 7000 yoga practitioners performed Yoga on the basis of Common Yoga Protocol (CYP). The enthusiasm and valuable contribution of the people further established the importance of Yoga in the lives of people. This programme of mass Yoga practice has proved to be important not only in individual but also in promoting social welfare.

With 25 days left for the International Day of Yoga, the Yoga Fest was held in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, as per the Common Yoga Protocol of the Ministry of Ayush. It includes various Asanas and Postures such as Prayer, Yogic Suksamata, Tadasana, Vakrasana, Pad Hastasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Trikanasana, Bhadrasana, etc. The gathering, under the guidance of Director, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, performed these Asanas with great enthusiasm.

Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Ayush has played an important role in shaping the landscape of Yoga in our country by producing thousands of skilled Yoga Gurus. Their dedication has ensured that Yoga is effectively promoted across the country. Their efforts not only promote physical well-being but also contribute to mental and spiritual harmony among the people. The contribution of the Institute in training these Yoga Gurus underlines its commitment towards furthering the practice and philosophy of Yoga in India and beyond.

Dr.Kashinath Samagandi, Director, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) inaugurated the event with a welcome address and thanked the participants for their valuable contribution in the success of the event. Emphasizing the importance of promoting universal practice of Yoga, he said that since the beginning of the International Day of Yoga, Yoga has attracted the attention of the world. Last year, more than 23.5 Cr people across the world performed Yoga at IDY-2023. The Ministry of Ayush is confident that this participation is expected to nearly double this year.

Dr. Kashinath Samgandhi, Director, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Bhikkhu Bada Bodhi and Dr.Rajiv Lochan Das, Principal S.R.T.Ayurved lit the lamp to mark the occasion. The event witnessed live demonstration of Common Yoga Protocol.MDNIY program officer IN Acharya welcomed all.

The Ministry of Ayush, in association with Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, is organizing a series of mass Yoga demonstrations and sessions as part of the campaign 100 Days, 100 Cities and 100 Organisations – a programme to commemorate IDY-2024. The initiative is driven by collaboration with a wide range of stakeholders including schools, universities, institutions, colleges, corporate bodies as well as all States and UTs.

Paramilitary personnel have played an important role in promoting and propagating Yoga in their respective spheres, thus contributing significantly to the objectives of the campaign. Further, the use of IT assets helps in effective dissemination of Yoga practice, thereby widening its reach.

Ensuring wider reach and engagement, the dynamic event was carried out on social media platforms managed by the Ministry of Ayush, MDNIY and other reputed Yoga institutions. By leveraging the digital platform, the event expanded its reach beyond the physical space, empowering individuals across the world to participate in the transformative power of Yoga.