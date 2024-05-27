Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences to Launches PRAGATI-2024

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, is hosting “Pharma Research in AyurGyan And Techno Innovation (PRAGATI-2024)” at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi on May 28, 2024. This interactive meeting focuses on exploring research opportunities and fostering collaboration between CCRAS and the Ayurveda drug industry.

The program will be inaugurated by Secretary Ministry of Ayush Vd. Rajesh Kotecha. He will deliver a keynote speech on the role of Industry in the development of Ayurveda. Mrs. Kavita Garg, Joint Secretary, and Dr. Koustubha Upadhaya, Advisor, Ministry of Ayush will also participate in the programme.

Prof. Vaidya Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General of CCRAS, will lead the interactive meeting from the CCRAS side, emphasizing the importance of research-based, quality, safe, and effective Ayurveda products. The aim of the meeting is to maximize the potential of Ayurveda stakeholders in drug and device development by connecting researchers and industrial partners involved in manufacturing Ayurveda formulations and technological innovations.

The primary goal of the meeting are to:

Utilize research outcomes and technologies developed by CCRAS. Establish robust networks for collaborative research in quality control, drug standardization, product development, and validation. Identify potential industrial partners with in-house R&D facilities. Explore opportunities for capacity building for researchers in drug manufacturing and product development. Assist Ayurveda professionals in initiating start-ups and incubating centers, promoting entrepreneurship in Ayurvedic pharmaceutics.

The event includes four specialized technical sessions

Session One: Highlighting CCRAS’s product development initiatives and strategies to strengthen researcher-industry collaborations, including presentations of all 35 products and instruments, as well as showcasing the five CCRAS laboratories and 25 hospital services nationwide.

Session Two: A panel discussion identifying gaps and addressing challenges in regional and global Ayurveda drug development.

Session Three: Experience sharing and industry expectations from CCRAS, along with identifying priority areas for collaborations.

Session Four: For the first time, focused group discussions will be held on “setting of research priorities” for further CCRAS-industry collaboration.

The event will see participation from representatives of 35 pharmaceutical companies nationwide, including some CEOs, from renowned firms such as Himalaya, Emami, Baidyanath, Dabur, IMPCL, Arya Vaidya Sala, Oushadhi, and IMPCOPS. Additionally, invited experts from CII, Ayush Excil, PCIMH, and NRDC have registered to join this interactive meeting.

A dossier detailing all 35 formulations and three instruments developed or in progress by CCRAS, including Ayush 64, Ayush SG, Ayush Gutti, and others, will be presented to the participating industries for discussion and review.

The expected outcome of PRAGATI-2024 is to identify potential industrial partners willing to collaborate with CCRAS, exchange scientific knowledge, and utilize research outcomes and products in Ayurvedic drug development. This initiative will enhance networking and institutional linkages, ultimately benefiting Ayurvedic clinicians and patients.