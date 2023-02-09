More than 560 projects across North Eastern Region geo-tagged through project monitoring system developed by MDoNER and NESAC

Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), in collaboration with North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC), Department of Space, Government of India, has developed a project monitoring system through which the physical progress of the projects supported by MoDoNER is monitored.

Till November 2022, out of 588 identified projects, 562 projects, at 1664 different locations across North Eastern Region (NER), have been geo-tagged through this system.

This information was given by Minister of DoNER, Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.