Congress regime wasted six decades when even small countries touched heights of success: PM Modi replies on Motion of Thanks on President’s Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asserted that his government is driven by the aspirations and expectations of the people, and it is taking up issues with utmost commitment to resolve them permanently. He said, the government has developed a new work culture wherein the benefits are reaching every section of society without any discrimination. Terming this new culture as true secularism, Mr. Modi took a dig at the Congress, saying that they tried to create hurdles and delay projects. Mr. Modi was replying in the Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu’s Address to the joint sitting of the Parliament. He said, his government’s mantra of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas intends to ensure that rights of the people should reach them without any hindrance. He lashed out at Congress, alleging that its regime wasted six decades of the country when even small countries touched the heights of success. He said it was Congress’ responsibility to resolve issues of the people, however, the party was not serious in its approach and its priorities were different. Referring to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks that they have laid a strong foundation in 60 years, the Prime Minister alleged that Congress only dug holes during their tenure. He said, it was the Congress government who misused Article 356 and dismissed State governments 90 times. The Prime Minister alleged that the previous regimes’ economic and social policies as well as politics were based on vote bank politics.

Expressing displeasure over the conduct of Opposition members in the House, Prime Minister Modi said, lotus will bloom, no matter how much mud spills over it. The Prime Minister listed out several steps taken by his government for welfare of every section of society. He highlighted Jan Dhan Yojana, infrastructural projects, Digital India initiatives, Ayushman Bharat, LPG connections, tap drinking water connections, electricity in far-flung areas and steps taken for the empowerment of women and marginalised sections of the society. He said since Independence, there were more than 18 thousand villages without electricity. He said his government took up the challenge to electrify these areas and made sure that it was done within a stipulated time. He said his government has earned trust. He said for development of a new India, his government understands the importance of infrastructure development, its scale and also the speed.

Talking about Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the Prime Minister highlighted that India’s defence exports have reached above one lakh crore rupees and several new companies are entering the defence sector. He alleged that the Opposition is against science and technology. He added that attempts were made to show Indian scientists in a bad light who developed indigenous Covid vaccines.

Mr Modi said that by taking such development measures, the people living in rural areas not only received development but their trust in the government and the system of governance strengthened. He pointed out that some of the state governments for political gain are adopting such economic policies which may adversely affect their fiscal condition. Mr. Modi said, it is very important to know the government’s intention, pace, direction and results of its intended attempts to develop a nation.

During the Prime Minister’s speech, Opposition members, including from Congress, AAP, BRS, TMC, DMK continued raising slogans in the Well of the House, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani Group issue. After the speech, members from Congress, TMC, NCP and others staged a walkout. Later, the House adopted the Motion on Thanks on the President’s Address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.