Rs. 3392.98 crore sanctioned for 145 projects under North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) from 2017-23.

In all, 145 projects have been approved/sanctioned for a total cost of Rs.3392.98 crore under North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) since inception i.e w.e.f. 2017-18 to 2022-23 (as on 09-02-2023). The details of projects under NESID Scheme is annexed. The projects sanctioned under NESIDS during the last five years are at various stages of implementation. Release of funds to States for these projects depend upon pace of implementation by Implementing Agencies on receipt of Utilization Certificates of previous releases etc. Regular follow up with State and Central Ministries was done to expedite the completion of ongoing projects and submission of utilization certificates, so that liabilities could be cleared expeditiously.

This information was given by Minister of DoNER, G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.