More than 50 lakh houses were sanctioned during 2020-21 Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G)

New Delhi : Under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G), a total of 50,09,014 houses were sanctioned during 2020-21,out of which, 34,00,006 PMAY-G houses have been completed.

The PMAY-G aims at providing 2.95 crore houses to the eligible rural population in the country so as to achieve the objective of “Housing for All”. There is no application process and the beneficiaries are identified based on the housing deprivation and exclusion criteria prescribed under Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011 and from finalized Awaas+ list subject to due verification by Gram Sabha and Appellate process thereafter. Therefore, the entire process of remanding of ineligible beneficiaries, sanctioning of houses and release of funds is being done by the respective State Governments. Further, the construction of house is the responsibility of the beneficiary himself/herself.

The Ministry is taking the following initiatives to ensure improvement in scheme’s functioning:

Regular review of progress at the level of Ministry to ensure timely completion of targeted houses. The States/UTs have been requested to expedite the completion of houses approved under PMAY-G with specific focus and priority of houses for which 2nd and 3rd instalments have been released. Daily monitoring on various parameters like Gaps in sanction of houses, cleaning of Permanent Wait List (PWL) of PMAY-G and release of Central Share/StateMatching Share from treasury to Single Nodal Account (SNA). Timely allocation of targets to the States/UTs andrelease of adequate funds at the level of the Ministry. Promotion of eco-friendly & innovative technologies for house construction. Regular follow ups with the State to ensure provision of land to landless beneficiaries in rural areas. Expeditious resolution of technical issues and other constraints faced by the States. Steps are being taken to increase the coverage of Rural Mason Training (RMT) programme which would increase the availability of trained masons leading to faster construction of quality houses. Awards to the best performing States/UTs, Districts based on performance index dashboard, thereby creating healthy competition and motivation among the States/UTs for achieving the set targets.

This information was given by Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply in Loksabha today.