About 50.78 crore person-days employment generated during the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan with a total expenditure of Rs. 39,293 crore

New Delhi : Government of India had launched a campaign know as Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan (GKRA) of 125 days on 20th June, 2020 to boost employment and livelihood opportunities for returnee migrant workers and similarly affected citizens in rural areas, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The objectives of the Abhiyaan were to provide immediate employment & livelihood opportunities to the distressed, to saturate the villages with public infrastructure and creation of livelihood assets to boost the income generation activities and enhance long term livelihood opportunities by giving focus on 25 works (including works under Mahatma Gandhi NREGS) in 116 selected districts across 6 States of Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 12 Ministries/Departments of Government of India has participated in the Abhiyaan. There is no single wage rate fixed for the worker. Every work was having its own wage rates applicable. A total of about 50.78 crore person-days employment has been generated during the Abhiyaan with a total expenditure of Rs. 39,293 crore. State-wise detail of employment provided is given at Annexure-I.

Annexure-I

S. No. State Employment Provided (In Crore Persondays) 1 BIHAR 11.19 2 JHARKHAND 1.33 3 MADHYA PRADESH 9.99 4 ODISHA 2.30 5 RAJASTHAN 15.39 6 UTTAR PRADESH 10.58 Total 50.78

This information was given by Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply in Loksabha today.