More than 37.86 lakh Vaccine Doses administered in the last 24 hours

New Delhi: With the administration of more than 37.86 lakh Doses (37,86,806) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 174.64 Cr (1,74,64,99,461) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,97,37,397 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,00,341
2nd Dose 99,46,900
Precaution Dose 39,98,881
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,07,164
2nd Dose 1,74,05,471
Precaution Dose 57,35,346
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,31,94,507
2nd Dose 1,96,41,290
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 54,97,32,163
2nd Dose 43,28,23,337
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,19,34,366
2nd Dose 17,76,97,218
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,61,20,267
2nd Dose 11,07,06,285
Precaution Dose 87,55,925
Precaution Dose 1,84,90,152
Total 1,74,64,99,461

 

 

66,254 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,19,77,238.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.12%.

 

 

25,920 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 2,92,092. Active cases constitute 0.68% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

 

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 12,54,893 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 75.68 Cr (75,68,51,787) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.76% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.07%.

 

