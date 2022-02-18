Odisha: Sundargarh District Reports 105 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Sundargarh District Reports 105 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 671 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 17th Feb
New Positive Cases: 671
Of which 0-18 years: 131
In quarantine: 393
Local contacts: 278
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 22
2. Balasore: 12
3. Bargarh: 16
4. Bhadrak: 7
5. Balangir: 7
6. Boudh: 16
7. Cuttack: 31
8. Deogarh: 6
9. Dhenkanal: 5
10. Gajapati: 27
11. Ganjam: 11
12. Jagatsinghpur: 12
13. Jajpur: 47
14. Jharsuguda: 20
15. Kalahandi: 11
16. Kandhamal: 13
17. Kendrapada: 19
18. Keonjhar: 9
19. Khurda: 103
20. Koraput: 39
21. Malkangiri: 2
22. Mayurbhanj: 22
23. Nawarangpur: 4
24. Nayagarh: 18
25. Nuapada: 14
26. Puri: 12
27. Rayagada: 9
28. Sambalpur: 28
29. Sonepur: 1
30. Sundargarh: 105
31. State Pool: 23
New recoveries: 1465
Cumulative tested: 28715496
Positive: 1281455
Recovered: 1264571
Active cases: 7855