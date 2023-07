More than 123 lakh domestic passengers have travelled on UDAN flights

More than 123 lakh domestic passengers have travelled on Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) flights since the inception of the scheme.

148 Airports, including nine heliports and two water aerodromes, have been developed/operationalised till date. The list of Airports, state-wise is at Annexure 1.

The major factors for the delay in accomplishing the development/revival of airports/Heliports & Water Aerodromes under UDAN are as under:

(i) Inability of the State Government to make land available on time

(ii) New entrants take longer time in getting Schedule Commuter Operator permits as they are not able to fulfill the requirements in time

(iii) Clearances with respect to Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and Environmental Clearances

(iv) Non-availability of suitable aircraft

(v) Leasing issues of Aircraft, long lead time for delivery of small aircraft, difficulties in procuring spares from abroad

(vi) Airports, Heliports and Water Aerodromes under the State Government or UT/PSU are sometimes not ready in time.

Regular monitoring of the progress of upgradation works and removal of bottlenecks in the operationalisation of airports, is done to ensure timely completion.

Annexure-I

List of Operational Airports